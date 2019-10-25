LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Outperform at First Analysis

First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

LMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

LMAT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,052. The company has a market cap of $714.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $87,339.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,866.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,036,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,617 shares of company stock worth $2,148,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $3,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

