LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.1-30.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.98 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,941. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. First Analysis cut LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,036,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $87,339.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,866.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,617 shares of company stock worth $2,148,891 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

