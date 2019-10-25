Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.55. Lekoil shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 67,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

