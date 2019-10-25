LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $98.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

