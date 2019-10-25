LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $98.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LTXB opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

LTXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

