Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Legacy Housing an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 5,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $22,928,000.00. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 18,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $242,227.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,765,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,921 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 166.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 238.1% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.