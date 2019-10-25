Ledyard National Bank Sells 399 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 202.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

BMY stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.