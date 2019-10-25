Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,551 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,437,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.11 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

