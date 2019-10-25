Ledyard National Bank Has $502,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after buying an additional 3,574,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after buying an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 873,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after buying an additional 710,105 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.