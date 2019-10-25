Ledyard National Bank Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241,553 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 157,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

