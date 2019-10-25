Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lear by 64.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.