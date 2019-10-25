Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

