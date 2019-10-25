Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 20.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $137,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

