Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $493,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,371.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,495,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,491,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.