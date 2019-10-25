Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up about 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $5,134,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.4% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

