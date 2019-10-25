Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.65. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $270.63. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $230,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $353,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.