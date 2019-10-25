Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

LRCX traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.40. 181,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.28. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

