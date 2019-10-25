Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 141,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,893. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

