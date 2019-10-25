Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 102,876 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:NMM opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.82. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.