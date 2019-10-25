Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

