Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,167.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $53.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

