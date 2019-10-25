Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

