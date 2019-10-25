Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 44.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after buying an additional 1,043,745 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $34,444,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 733,237 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,243.4% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 673,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

YELP opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

