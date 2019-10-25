Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $295.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

