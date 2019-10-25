Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $295.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86.
XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.04.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
