Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,774,225.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.