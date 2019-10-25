Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

KOP traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 161,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,797. The firm has a market cap of $620.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Koppers has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. Koppers’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $79,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

