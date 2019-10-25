Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS.

KN traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,571. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,086 shares of company stock worth $680,298 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

