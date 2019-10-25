Knight Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.12 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GUD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

TSE:GUD opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 31.48. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

