Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a positive rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.55. 34,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,744. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

