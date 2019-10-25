KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lessened its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 46.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 52.1% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 24.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $169.00. 47,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,170. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,751 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,066,725.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,352.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $6,893,570 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.