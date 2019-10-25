Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.82 ($66.07).

FRA:KGX traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €58.82 ($68.40). The stock had a trading volume of 439,713 shares. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

