KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CTB opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 195,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after buying an additional 92,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

