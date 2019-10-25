KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. KERING S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.