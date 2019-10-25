Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €600.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €600.00 ($697.67) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €554.00 ($644.19) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €525.00 ($610.47) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €556.50 ($647.09).

EPA:KER opened at €517.30 ($601.51) on Friday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of €460.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

