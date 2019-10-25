Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €520.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €520.00 ($604.65) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €557.64 ($648.42).

Shares of EPA KER traded up €47.90 ($55.70) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €520.60 ($605.35). The company had a trading volume of 436,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is €460.23. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

