Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTI. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

