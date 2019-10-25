Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.15. 344,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,635. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

