Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 573,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.22.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 736.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 683.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

