K12 (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRN. William Blair started coverage on shares of K12 in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

K12 stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,299. The stock has a market cap of $807.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.14. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.50%. K12’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

