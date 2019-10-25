JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

JSTTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 15,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.11. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

