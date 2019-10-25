JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Macquarie upgraded JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Societe Generale cut JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

JBAXY stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

