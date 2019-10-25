JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1069 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

