JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 330 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 330 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 315 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 325 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 298.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

