JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. 113,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 83.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

