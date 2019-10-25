JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.53.

AZN stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 169,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 509,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

