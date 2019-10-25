JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JPM opened at $125.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $400.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.