JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 320

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 298.40 ($3.90) on Tuesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32). The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.51.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1364.9998654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.36 ($1,876.86). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,404 shares of company stock worth $431,108.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

