JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.80.

argenx stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,992. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. argenx has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $150.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

