Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,550. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

