Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

