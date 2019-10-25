JMP Group’s (JMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

JMP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

JMP Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 138,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,754. JMP Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

